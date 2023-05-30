Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani completes Sampdoria takeover

By Press Association
Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is part of a consortium which has completed its takeover of Sampdoria (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is part of a consortium which has completed its takeover of Sampdoria (Daniel Hambury/PA)

A consortium that includes Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has completed its takeover of Italian club Sampdoria.

Leeds’ majority shareholder Radrizzani’s company Aser Group and finance company Gestio Capital announced they had concluded a deal to save financially-stricken Sampdoria late on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on Sky Sports Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio’s social media sites, Radrizzani said: “We are nothing short of thrilled to be able to announce that we have completed the acquisition of this extraordinary club.

“The history and coat of arms of Sampdoria are safe and I think my happiness is (for) of all the people who were suffering for these colours.

“My thanks at this time go above all to all those people who worked relentlessly to ensure that this agreement found a just conclusion.

“And in particular I have to extend a huge thank you to Matteo (Manfredi, Gestio Capital principal) and to the lawyer De Gennaro.

“Without them none of this would have been possible. From today we move on…. and I personally can’t wait to get to work.”

Radrizzani, who bought Leeds for £45million in 2017, is expected to sell his 56 per cent stake in the Premier League club to American co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

Andrea Radrizzani
Andrea Radrizzani bought Leeds in 2017 (Daniel Hambury/PA)

The financial arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers increased its stake in Leeds to 44 per cent at the end of 2021 with a deal in place to buy Radrizzani’s stake and take full control before January 2024.

49ers Enterprises has been reported to be keen to complete a takeover this summer, but the deal was contingent on Leeds remaining in the Premier League and it remains to be seen how relegation will affect a possible change of ownership at Elland Road.

Leeds’ three-year stay in the top flight was ended on Sunday when they lost 4-1 to Tottenham at Elland Road in their last game of the season.

