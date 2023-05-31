Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

By Press Association
A worker walks in a Tesla showroom in Beijing (AP)
A worker walks in a Tesla showroom in Beijing (AP)

China’s industry minister has met Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss the development of electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles, officials in Beijing said.

Mr Musk joined a series of CEOs from global companies including Apple who have met Chinese cabinet officials this year following the lifting of anti-virus controls.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies which have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms, US-Chinese political tension and pressure to align their plans with the ruling party’s economic development goals.

Industry minister Jin Zhuanglong and Mr Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles”, China’s ministry of industry and information technology said on its website.

Elon Musk and Qin Gang
Elon Musk meets China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP)

China accounts for half of all global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

On Tuesday, foreign minister Qin Gang told Mr Musk that China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up” and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalised business environment”, according to a government statement.

“China’s development is an opportunity for the world,” the statement added.

Li Qiang, China’s premier, delivered a similar message of reassurance in meetings in March with CEOs Tim Cook of Apple, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Jakob Stausholm of Rio Tinto and Toshiaki Higashihara of Hitachi.

Elon Musk
Mr Musk is one of several high profile CEOs to visit China since virus controls were eased (Pool Photo via AP)

Foreign minister Mr Qin told Mr Musk that China’s EV market “has broad prospects for development”, according to the ministry statement.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned vehicle factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement cited Mr Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling” – a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Mr Musk is also the majority owner of social media platform Twitter, access to which is blocked in China by the ruling party’s internet filters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]