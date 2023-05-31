Farmers, undertakers and politicians among jobs with oldest workforce in census

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Farmers, undertakers and politicians among jobs with oldest workforce in census

By Press Association
Farmers, undertakers and elected representatives are among the occupations with the highest proportion of elderly workers, new figures suggest (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Farmers, undertakers and elected representatives are among the occupations with the highest proportion of elderly workers, new figures suggest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Farmers, undertakers and elected politicians are among the occupations most dependent on older workers, new figures suggest.

Some 42% of farmers in England and Wales said they were aged 60 years or over at the time of the 2021 census, along with 28% of people working as undertakers or mortuary and crematorium assistants.

Nearly a third (30%) of members of the clergy, such as vicars and bishops, were at least 60 years old, similar to caretakers (29%) and typists (31%).

But the largest proportion was among elected representatives – anyone whose main job is being paid to hold an elected office, from local councillor to Member of Parliament – where just over half (52%) were aged 60 or over, and nearly two in five (38%) were 65 or above.

SOCIAL Census
(PA Graphics)

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are the latest data to be released from the census, which took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021.

They show that farmers have a particularly old age profile as an occupation, with fewer than 11% aged under 30 and almost a third (29%) aged at least 65.

Across the whole working population, only 4% of people are aged 65 or above.

Farming is also the occupation with the highest UK-born workforce (98%).

The census counted farm workers separately, and among this group – who may do more of the physical labour – the ONS found nearly a quarter of people (23%) were aged under 25.

“An occupation with an older age profile could pose challenges for labour supply in the future if not enough young people go into that type of work,” the ONS said.

While nearly three in 10 (28%) of people working as undertakers and mortuary or crematorium assistants were aged 60 or above, only one in 10 (10%) were under 30.

Typists and other related keyboard roles “appears to be a dying profession”, with 60% of people doing this job aged 50 or over – almost double the proportion for the whole workforce (33%).

By contrast, data entry jobs, which also involve routine keyboard work, were mostly held by younger people, with 41% under the age of 35 – higher the equivalent figure (33%) for the whole workforce.

Occupations involving printed information, such as librarians, library assistants or print finishers and book binding workers, were generally older in age profile, with about half of people in these roles aged 50 or over.

Jobs involving data analysis had a much younger age profile, however.

About half of people employed as a data analyst told the census they were under the age of 35, with a similar picture for actuaries, economists and statisticians.

Some skilled manufacturing trades had an older age profile, with nearly half of upholsterers (49%), footwear and leather workers (47%) and glass and ceramic makers (47%) aged 50 or more.

But a higher proportion of people aged 60 years or older in certain less skilled roles “could point to a return of a preference for part-time work later in people’s careers”, the ONS noted.

One example are exam invigilators, about half of whom were 60 or over at the time of the census.

The top 10 most common jobs for people aged 55 to 59 years old were also often lower paid roles, such as street cleaners or other “elementary cleaning occupations”.

At the youngest end of the age range, 16-24 year-olds made up about half of workers in some hospitality roles including waiters and waitresses (50%), bar staff (48%), and coffee shop workers (48%).

“The tendency of young people to hold these types of job, and work in hospitality and retail, may have left young people especially open to job losses and being unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic,” the ONS added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]