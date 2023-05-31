Almost all safe and just Earth boundaries now breached, say scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Almost all safe and just Earth boundaries now breached, say scientists

By Press Association
The scientists said social and economic systems based on resource extraction and consumption are driving the world to irreversible destabilisation (David Jones/PA)
The scientists said social and economic systems based on resource extraction and consumption are driving the world to irreversible destabilisation (David Jones/PA)

Humans have breached almost all of the boundaries that make the Earth a safe and just environment, researchers have said.

In quantifying the limits of the planet’s life-support systems, a team of more than 40 international scientists found humans have exceeded seven of the eight Earth System Boundaries (ESBs) they identified.

They said social and economic systems based on unsustainable resource extraction and consumption are causing rapid changes that undermine these systems while pushing the Earth towards irreversible destabilisation.

Publishing their work in the journal Nature, the scientists analysed climate, biodiversity, freshwater and different kinds of pollution to air, soil and water.

They defined safe and just limits as those which regulate the state of the planet, protect other species, reduce significant harm to humans and support inclusive human development.

Only in the category of aerosol pollutants has this limit not been breached, with climate having passed its just limit of 1C but not its safe limit of 1.5C above the pre-industrial global average temperature.

The scientists, working under the Earth Commission, said “significant societal impacts” are already being felt, with tens of millions of people already affected by the changing climate.

Professor Johan Rockstrom of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and lead author of the study said: “The results of our health check are quite concerning.

“Within the five analysed domains, several boundaries, on a global and local scale, are already transgressed.

“This means that unless a timely transformation occurs, it is most likely that irreversible tipping points and widespread impacts on human well-being will be unavoidable.

“Avoiding that scenario is crucial if we want to secure a safe and just future for current and future generations.”

Visualisation of safe ESBs
Seven of the eight Earth System Boundaries identified have already been breached (handout/FutureEarth/Earth Commission/Lade et al/PA)

UN member states since 2015 have agreed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C and protect biodiversity in 30% of the world’s land, sea and freshwater areas.

The Earth Commission scientists said we are not on track to meet these targets and that “nothing less than a just global transformation across all ESBs is required to ensure human well-being”.

These transformations must also be systemic and address the economic, technological and political drivers of Earth’s degradation and “ensure access for the poor through reductions and reallocation of resource use”, they said.

Co-author Professor Joyeeta Gupta of the University of Amsterdam said: “Justice is a necessity for humanity to live within planetary limits.

“This is a conclusion seen across the scientific community in multiple heavyweight environmental assessments.

Hotspots of current ESB transgressions
The transgressed boundaries mapped by location. Those living in exposed regions are not necessarily responsible for that area’s boundary limit being exceeded (FutureEarth/Earth Commission/Lade et al/PA)

“It is not a political choice. Overwhelming evidence shows that a just and equitable approach is essential to planetary stability.

“We cannot have a biophysically safe planet without justice.”

The researchers said their work is intended for businesses, cities and governments to set science-based targets when addressing human exposure to climate change, biodiversity decline, water shortages, ecosystem damage from fertiliser overuse coupled with lack of access elsewhere and health damage from air pollution.

Prof Gupta said: “Potential future tipping points are not the only risks we consider, damage is already happening to millions of people at 1C of climate warming.

“Our climate Earth System Boundary exposes the injustice in current targets and underscores the urgency of immediately phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating work from all directions to meet Paris Agreement goals.

“By setting our climate Earth System Boundary at 1C we are not advocating that the world should adopt this ambitious target, but we are exposing the injustice inherent in current world targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]