Goats from ZSL conservation zoos to race each other in charity challenge

Goats from different zoos are to battle it out in a fundraising challenge with a distance equal to the circumference of the globe.

London Zoo’s herd of nine pygmy goats hope to put their best hooves forward against Whipsnade Zoo’s golden Guernsey goat duo as part of ZSL’s new around the world in 30 days challenge.

The month-long event which launches on June 1 will see participants, including both goat herds, walk, cycle or swim a combined 40,075km – a distance equal to the circumference of the globe.

Money raised will go towards funding ZSL’s conservation work globally.

London Zoo’s pygmy goats (ZSL/PA)

“The pygmy goats – who can reach a top speed of 6km per hour – love their daily walks though London Zoo, and I’m confident we can cover some impressive ground this June”, said London Zoo keeper Poppy Jewell.

“The challenge will be keeping all nine of them focussed and all walking in the same direction.”

Despite there only being two opponents from Whipsnade Zoo, Betty and Doris should not be underestimated.

Doris and Betty hope to become the victors in the fundraising challenge (ZSL/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“There may be less of them, but Betty and Doris have got the advantage of longer legs and faster speeds of 8km per hour – so they’re definitely still contenders”, said Whipsnade Zoo keeper Alex Pinnell.

Animal lovers can follow along with the goats’ journeys by tracking their progress at https://aroundtheworld.zsl.org/

People have also been encouraged to create their own around the world in 30 days target by signing up for the challenge and making a donation, if possible, to support the charity’s work to preserve wildlife.