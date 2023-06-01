Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
What the papers say – June 1

By Press Association
There is little consensus on the front of Thursday’s papers as a wide range of stories battle for attention.

Only two titles agree on the main story of the day with the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both focusing on the continuing drama around This Morning.

The Daily Mail describes the programme as being in “meltdown” as it says ITV has been forced to order an inquiry into the Phillip Schofield scandal.

And the Mirror tells of “ITV fury” as the company called in a barrister to review the affair.

Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages make the front of The Independent, which says he has handed them over unredacted to the Covid-19 inquiry and calls on Rishi Sunak to force the Cabinet Office to follow suit.

The Prime Minister also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says more than 50 Conservative MPs are calling on him to scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

And Mr Sunak is at the centre of The Times front page which says he will target Turkey and Bulgaria as he urges European leaders to tackle immigration.

There is more politics in the i, which says Labour’s new policies would cost the same as a 3p increase in income tax.

The Metro focuses on leading British politicians and officials being regarded as “legitimate” targets by Russia due to their support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers feature on the front of The Guardian, but the lead concentrates on university vice-chancellors calling for a review of the “broken funding model”.

The Sun turns its attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who it says will stop appearing in front of television cameras to tell their tale.

And there is more royal news on the front of the Daily Star which says Henry VIII was not a “wrong ‘un”.

The Daily Express looks ahead to Saturday’s Derby, saying animal activists are planning to disrupt the race at Epsom.

And the Financial Times concentrates on the 7.5 billion dollar (£6 billion) valuation target of the world’s largest natural soda-ash producer when it floats in London.

