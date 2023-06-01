Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
William and Kate make surprise trip to Jordan for Crown Prince’s wedding

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise visit to Jordan to attend the wedding of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise visit to Jordan to attend the wedding of the country’s Crown Prince and his Saudi Arabian bride.

William and Kate are among a host of foreign royalty attending the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and architect Rajwa Alseif, 29.

The ceremony will take place later on Thursday at the Zahran Palace, the same venue chosen by the Crown Prince’s father, King Abdullah II, and his grandfather, the late King Hussein.

Duke of Cambridge Middle East tour Day 1
Crown Prince Hussein with the Prince of Wales during a previous visit to Jordan by William (Tim Rooke/PA)

The wedding comes after a difficult period for Jordan’s monarchy, including a public rift between the king and his half-brother, with some commentators interpreting the national celebrations as a way of shoring up public support at a time of persistent economic difficulties.

Designed to convey a sense of continuity, the event is expected to include features from previous royal weddings, including a motorcade of red Land Rovers escorting the newlywed couple through the streets of Amman after the ceremony.

William and Kate’s trip to Jordan was not announced in advance and their arrival was confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the start of the palace ceremony.

US First Lady Jill Biden and several members of royal families from around the world have said they will attend, among them the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

Jordan Royal Wedding
Jordanian street vendors decorate their van with a poster of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Rajwa Alseif (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Celebrations began last week with a henna party for Miss Alseif, hosted by Jordan’s Queen Rania and attended by several hundred women.

The bride has a degree in architecture and has lived and worked in Los Angeles. Her father is a founder of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest engineering firms and her mother is a relative of Saudi King Salman.

