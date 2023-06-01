Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Police rule out contact between swimmers and vessel off Bournemouth beach

By Press Association
Police have confirmed that they do not believe a vessel made contact with swimmers off Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police have confirmed that no vessel is believed to have been in “physical contact” with a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police received a report from paramedics at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon of people requiring assistance on the beach near to Bournemouth Pier.

Emergency services attended the scene and 10 people were recovered from the water.

The force said that a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained “critical injuries” and later died in hospital, while the other eight people were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A man aged in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to police.

A force spokesman said on Thursday: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy.

“We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy.

“However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty.

“Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.”

Families who have arrived at the beach on Thursday have spoken of their shock at the previous day’s events.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s such a shame, people just come here to have fun during the half term, it’s a real tragedy.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean.

“Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening,” he said.

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present.

“Thanks to the lifeguards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

Witness Tom Saunders told Sky News: “I was surfing on the west side with about four other people and we heard the lifeguard sirens going off, making announcements and the beach got cleared either side.

“Obviously we knew something had gone on and the helicopter was coming so we knew it was serious.

“Unfortunately I saw someone receiving CPR, the lifeguards put up a screen so no-one could see but unfortunately from where we were we could.

“The jetskis were going round the pier looking for stuff so me and three other surfers offered to help and actually paddled into the pier to have a look.

“They said there were two people missing at the time then after about half an hour they said everyone was accounted for and we just carried on.”

Another witness, Howard Cohen, from London, said: “I could see a lot of commotion going on. There were a lot of ambulances, police and people rushing to the beach.

“Later on they cleared the beach. It was just awful. At the time there was a lot of panic going on with the police and ambulance.”

Mourners placed a bunch of flowers on the sand close to the pier on Thursday morning.

