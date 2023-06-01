Rare orchid flowers for first time in UK at Kew Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rare orchid flowers for first time in UK at Kew Gardens

By Press Association
The Florida Ghost Orchid is not a species native to the UK )Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Florida Ghost Orchid is not a species native to the UK )Jonathan Brady/PA)

A rare and endangered orchid plant species has bloomed in the UK for the first time.

The Florida Ghost Orchid, distinctive for its frog-like shape, could be seen on display in the Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew Gardens in London on Thursday.

There were concerns the orchid might not flower because of the cooler British climate, with its usual bloom requiring high humidity and mild temperatures.

The Ghost Orchid was added to Kew’s orchid collection, containing roughly 1,300 different species, after being on display at the Chelsea Flower Show last week.

Alberto Trinco, botanical horticulturist at Kew Gardens, told the PA news agency: “It’s quite a particular orchid – it has no leaves whatsoever, just roots, and it photosynthesizes from the roots so it’s quite interesting.”

Kew Gardens Florida ghost orchid
Alberto Trinco has closely tended to the Ghost Orchid in recent days (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The plant’s seed was collected from the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge before being germinated at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

After it received clearance to be exported, an orchid specialist flew with the orchid on her lap in a clear storage box on a commercial flight from Chicago to Heathrow.

It is now housed in a terrarium, a small container, to ensure humidity and temperature remain constant throughout the day.

Mr Trinco added: “For me, it’s absolutely incredible. To see it at Kew, it’s remarkable because it’s a very rare plant, even in cultivation.

“Usually plants that travel up high get quite stressed, so it’s really a success all-round from everybody to now have the plant flowering.”

Mr Trinco admitted he was quite nervous about whether the Ghost Orchid would indeed bloom.

Kew Gardens Florida ghost orchid
The public will be able to see the orchid on display in the Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew for the next few days (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “It arrived from Chelsea to Kew on Sunday and [on] Tuesday I put it inside the terrarium.

“Since then I’ve been awake at night thinking ‘What if anything gets in or it gets too hot?’, so it’s a bit of a relief.”

Orchids are extremely sensitive to changes in the environment – their disappearance from an area is often seen as an indicator of poor ecosystem health.

Native to the southern American state, the Florida Ghost Orchid is typically pollinated by the sphinx moth but does not flower reliably.

Global population numbers of the Ghost Orchid have largely declined due to habitat destruction and over-collecting.

There are 52 orchid varieties that are native to Britain, all of which flower between April and September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]