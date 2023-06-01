Lionel Messi to leave Paris St Germain at end of season – Christophe Galtier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lionel Messi to leave Paris St Germain at end of season – Christophe Galtier

By Press Association
Lionel Messi is to leave PSG this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lionel Messi is to leave PSG this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season, manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will make his last appearance for the club in their final Ligue 1 outing of the campaign against Clermont on Saturday.

The 35-year-old’s departure after two years at PSG had long been anticipated and it was officially communicated by Galtier at a press conference on Thursday.

“I will take away that I have had the privilege of coaching the best football player ever, Leo Messi,” said Galtier in remarks published on the club’s website, psg.fr.

“Saturday will be his last game at the Parc des Princes. I hope he will be welcomed in the best way possible.”

Messi left Barcelona for PSG amid a financial crisis at the Catalan club in 2021.

The Argentinian World Cup winner has helped the Parisians to two Ligue 1 titles but, despite some impressive statistics this season, his relationship with the club appeared to have soured.

Last month, he was suspended for two weeks after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

He has since been linked with a future move to the Middle East country, as well as the United States and a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi
Messi guided Argentina to World Cup glory last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Galtier was keen to pay tribute to his on-field contributions.

He said: “He has always been available, always present in the training sessions.

“Despite the remarks or criticisms that I don’t think were justified at all, he has always been at the service of the team, both as a provider of assists and as a goalscorer.

“He is 35 years old, there was a World Cup in the middle of the season. His stats outside of the World Cup, correct me if I am wrong, but I think he is on 21 goals and 22 assists, which means he has (contributed) 43 times this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]