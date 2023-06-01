Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court By Press Association June 1 2023, 2.03pm Share Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4442239/austria-cannot-be-held-liable-for-early-covid-infection-at-ski-resort-court/ Copy Link A giant advertising goggle with the slogan ‘relax, if you can’ in Ischgl, Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]