Winner of £10,000-per-month lottery prize urged to come forward

A lottery player has not yet claimed their prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the ticket, for the Set For Life draw-based game, was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire.

It matched the five main numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number two in the draw, which took place on May 18 2023.

The ticket-holder now has until November 14 2023 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they won can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, though this must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to start the summer.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The prize money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects if the ticket is not claimed before the deadline.