Teenage girl dies after swimming in reservoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenage girl dies after swimming in reservoir

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam (Peter Byrne/PA)
Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 15-year-old girl has died after swimming in a reservoir in Merseyside, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Carr Mill Dam in St Helens at 12.30pm on Thursday after reports of a concern for safety for a teenage girl who had “got in distress” while swimming with friends, Merseyside Police said.

Reading a statement to reporters at the scene, Chief Inspector Paul Holden said: “Upon their arrival at the scene, officers entered the water in an attempt to find the teenage girl.

“They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl’s body.”

Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam
Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said the girl’s next of kin had been made aware and would be supported by specialist officers.

Adele Laitak, 50, from Liverpool, said she had been walking around the dam when she heard shouting.

She told the PA news agency: “I heard a girl shouting. It sounded like she was in distress but we couldn’t see anything from where we were. As we came round, we saw fire engines.

“It sounded to me like she was saying ‘help’ but because we were over the other side of the lake we didn’t know if it was just kids messing around.

“A police lady who was at the edge of the lake said a child’s gone missing and some women told us two children had gone into the water but one had managed to get out.”

A man who had been walking his dog in the area said: “Three police officers went into the lake, we saw one of them afterwards and he was wringing wet.

“The helicopter has been up as well.

“It’s such a nice day and people are just attracted to these natural beauty spots.”

Carr Mill Dam death
Emergency services recovered a body from the dam (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Holden added: “When the schools return for the summer term our schools officers will work with St Helens Council to ensure that we are able to educate young people about the dangers of water.

“We know how tempting it can be to cool down in the water on a hot summer’s day, but we want to ensure that young people are equipped with the right knowledge to keep them safe around water.”

Police vehicles, including an underwater search van, ambulances and fire engines were parked in the car park of a nearby pub as the search took place. A large area was cordoned off to the public.

Officers could be seen patrolling the path around the dam.

A force spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

St Helens area manager for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Kevin Longshaw said: “Firefighters in water kit entered the dam to search. They were assisted with an airborne drone and an underwater drone.

“Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, we were able to establish the location of the young person and tragically were able to confirm that a body was recovered shortly after.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]