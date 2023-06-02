What the papers say – June 2 By Press Association June 2 2023, 5.14am Share What the papers say – June 2 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4443859/what-the-papers-say-june-2/ Copy Link The battle between ministers and the Covid inquiry over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dominated the front pages across the UK on Friday. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The battle between ministers and the Covid inquiry over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dominates the front pages across the UK on Friday. The Daily Mail says MPs will “go to war with judge” over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, while the Financial Times reports the Government will seek a legal block on the messages. Friday's @DailyMailuK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/sNzugOlnw7— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 1, 2023 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 2 June https://t.co/wi7bLHJOxz pic.twitter.com/PzelvPqWaW— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2023 The Times and the i also reported on the legal battle between the Cabinet Office and the Covid inquiry. The Times: Battle over Johnson messages #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1CbKTHK1UF— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 1, 2023 Friday's front page: Cabinet Office vs Covid inquiry: legal clash over secret WhatsAppsLatest by @HugoGye @janemerrick23: https://t.co/eWnwMg4Qsj pic.twitter.com/iFLB0u4V0o— i newspaper (@theipaper) June 1, 2023 The Metro and The Guardian run the same story on their front pages. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰SEE YOU IN COURT🔴 Government takes its own Covid inquiry to judicial review over Johnson's WhatsApps. #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rYryUWFWx5— Metro (@MetroUK) June 1, 2023 Guardian front page, Friday 2 June 2023: Ministers launch court bid to defy Covid inquiry pic.twitter.com/DzxM6DBx1r— The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2023 The Sun leads with an exclusive interview with Phillip Schofield, who said he is “not a groomer”. On tomorrow's front page: 'I’m broken and ashamed… but I’m NOT a groomer,' says Phillip Schofield in bombshell first interview @clemmiemoodiehttps://t.co/AIoOFM4nMf pic.twitter.com/M6aRDpiOc7— The Sun (@TheSun) June 1, 2023 The Daily Mirror captures Holly Willoughby on holiday with her friends, telling the paper she is happy to help with the Phillip Schofield inquiry. Daily Mirror: Holly – I've got nothing to hide #TomorrowsPapersToday #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vpTGtniXnu— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 1, 2023 The Daily Telegraph reports on the beach tragedy in Bournemouth where a pleasure boat has been impounded by police after two children died. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:Scrap unfair inheritance tax, MPs tell Sunak#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/vvT28SKg6Z— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2023 The Daily Express says house prices have had their biggest drop in 14 years with “storm clouds gathering” for the property market. Friday's front page: Biggest House Price Fall In 14 Years #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/5zqqXAhYUx pic.twitter.com/XE2ZsGMlJa— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 1, 2023 And the Daily Star urges readers to help save their local fish and chip shops by buying extra portions. Friday's front page – 'YOUR CHIPPY NEEDS YOU'https://t.co/uZTOENWR16 pic.twitter.com/EDCA8GZseG— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 1, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close