Biden says he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Biden says he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event

By Press Association
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell – but was uninjured – while onstage at the US air force academy graduation.

Mr Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes, and turned to jog back towards his seat when he fell.

He was helped up by an air force officer as well as two members of his US Secret Service detail.

Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation onstage, watched in concern before Mr Biden, who at the age of 80 is the oldest president in US history, returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony.

“I got sandbagged,” the president told reporters with a smile when he arrived back at the White House on Thursday evening before pretending to jog into the residence.

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado
President Joe Biden falls on stage at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Two small black sandbags had been onstage supporting the teleprompter used by Mr Biden and other speakers at the graduation.

“He’s fine,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted after the incident.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

President Joe Biden points to sandbags after falling on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado
President Joe Biden points to sandbags after falling on stage (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Biden has been dogged by questions about his age and his fitness to serve, and his missteps have become fodder for political rivals as he campaigns for a second term in 2024.

He has stumbled before going up the stairs and on to Air Force One and he once got caught up in his bike pedals while stopping to talk to reporters near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Mr Biden’s personal doctor said after the president’s most recent physical examination in February that Mr Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.

Dr Kevin O’Connor also documented the president’s stiffened gait, which Dr O’Connor said was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in Mr Biden’s feet.

Mr Biden is far from the first national political figure to stumble in public.

A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony at Air force Academy, Colorado
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado (John Leyba/AP)

President Gerald Ford fell down while walking off Air Force One in 1975.

Republican Senator Bob Dole of Kansas, the party’s presidential nominee at the time, fell off the stage at a campaign rally in 1996.

President Barack Obama tripped walking up the stairs to a stage at a 2012 event.

“I was so fired up, I missed a stair,” he told the crowd.

President Donald Trump’s gingerly walk down a ramp at the 2020 West Point commencement also sparked concerns about his health.

Mr Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Mr Biden’s stumble and alluded to his own episode.

“He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Mr Trump said after an audience member told him about what had happened to Mr Biden.

Former president Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park in Des Moines, Iowa
Former president Donald Trump at the Grimes Community Complex Park in Des Moines, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

“The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that … ’cause you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp.”

The audience laughed as Mr Trump recounted slowly inching his way down what he said had been a slippery ramp at the US Military Academy graduation.

“If he fell, it’s too bad,” the former president said.

“We gotta just get this thing back on track. That’s a bad place to fall when you’re making, I think it was the Air Force Academy, right? That’s not inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis used the opportunity to take a political shot at Mr Biden while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained,” he said, “but we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]