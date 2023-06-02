Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram and Facebook for some Canadians

By Press Association
Randomly selected Canadian users will not be able to see or share news content in Canada either on Instagram or Facebook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meta is temporarily blocking some Canadian users from accessing news content on Facebook and Instagram as part of a test that is expected to last until the end of June, the tech giant said.

The block – which follows a similar step taken by Google earlier this year – comes in response to a proposed Bill that will require tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

Bill C-18, the Online News Act, is currently being considered in the Senate and could be passed as early as this month.

Meta also said it is prepared to permanently block news content on Facebook and Instagram for Canadians if the Bill passes.

Facebook’s Meta logo sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California
Meta is based in Menlo Park, California (Tony Avelar/AP)

Canadian heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez called Meta’s move “disappointing” and said Canadians will not be intimidated by these tactics.

The temporary block will affect one to 5% of its 24 million Canadian users, with the number of those impacted fluctuating throughout the test, said Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta Canada.

Randomly selected Canadian users will not be able to see or share news content in Canada either on Instagram or Facebook.

The block could include news links to articles, reels – which are short-form videos – or stories, which are photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

International news companies including The New York Times or BBC could also have their content blocked in Canada during the test if they are randomly selected.

Meta said it is picking random news publishers that will be notified that some users in Canada will not be able to see or share their news content throughout the test.

Users will still be able to access their accounts, pages, businesses suites and advertising.

Legacy media and broadcasters have praised the Bill, which promises to “enhance fairness” in the digital news marketplace and help bring in more money for shrinking newsrooms.

Tech giants including Meta and Google have been blamed in the past for disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, eclipsing smaller, traditional players.

Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar steps in the past.

In 2021, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories.

It later struck deals with Australian publishers.

