Tropical Storm Mawar threatens floods and mudslides in some regions of Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tropical Storm Mawar threatens floods and mudslides in some regions of Japan

By Press Association
People make their way in strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
People make their way in strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Heavy rains intensified by Tropical Storm Mawar fell on Japan’s main archipelago on Friday, halting trains and transit and threatening floods and mudslides in central and western regions.

Warnings were issued in parts of western and central Japan, with up to 25 centimetres (10in) of rain forecast through until Saturday evening.

Residents in vulnerable areas, including those in Mie, Wakayama, Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures in central Japan, were warned of the potential for flooding and mudslides and advised to go to evacuation centres if possible.

Television footage showed swollen rivers in residential areas in Wakayama city, including one where brown water rose as high as the bottom of a bridge over it.

A person holds an umbrella against strong wind and rain on a street in Tokyo
A person holds an umbrella against strong wind on a street in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

In Tokyo, the few pedestrians on the rainy streets clutched umbrellas as winds blew tree branches around.

Afternoon classes were also cancelled at some schools.

Ferry operations in the Tokyo Bay were cancelled for the rest of Friday.

Heavy rain and mudslide warnings were also issued in the nearby city of Yokohama, where a number of evacuation centres were opened.

Shinkansen super-express trains were suspended between Tokyo and Shin Osaka in western Japan due to heavy rain, according to the Central Japan Railway Company.

Flights and ferries in southern Japan were also cancelled due to continuing strong winds.

Waves hit Cape Zampa in Yomitan village, north of Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, after a tropical storm passed Okinawa
Waves hit Cape Zampa in Yomitan village, north of Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, after a tropical storm passed Okinawa (Hiro Komae/AP)

More than 17,500 homes in seven of the nine prefectures serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings lost power.

Mawar remained well offshore in the Pacific Ocean, but its winds were strong enough as it passed Okinawa to cause injuries.

An older woman who fell had a serious head injury in Nishihara city, while the injuries to seven other people were slight.

The tropical storm had sustained winds blowing up to 82kph (51mph) on Friday afternoon and was blowing east-northeast at 25kph (15mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It was near Amami-Oshima Island, about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) south-west of Tokyo.

The warm and damp air from the tropical storm was intensifying seasonal rains, and a linear band of heavy rain was hovering over the islands, the meteorological agency said.

A person walks in the rain Friday in Tokyo, as a tropical storm was approaching
A person walks in the rain in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mawar largely skirted Taiwan and the Philippines earlier this week.

It sent waves crashing into Taiwan’s east coast and brought heavy rains to the northern Philippines, though no major damage was reported.

Mawar was the strongest typhoon to hit Guam in more than two decades.

As of Wednesday, only 28% of power had been restored and about half the water system was operational, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

There have been long lines for gas, and officials estimate it will be four to six weeks before power is fully restored.

The FEMA did not yet know exactly how many homes were destroyed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]