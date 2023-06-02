Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Temperatures to rise again next week with dry and sunny weather forecast

By Press Association
Swans and their cygnets on the lake in Sefton Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Swans and their cygnets on the lake in Sefton Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Temperatures across the UK are set to rise again next week and could reach a record-high for the year so far.

Dry and sunny weather will continue this weekend and into next week, warming up to the mid-20s as next weekend approaches, a Met Office spokesman said.

But some areas will remain colder with the chance of light showers.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office, said temperatures will be higher next weekend, but it is not what they would define as a heatwave.

He said: “There will be plenty of dry, fine and sunny weather through the weekend in the UK with high pressure still in charge, seeing some warmer temperatures, possibly seeing [temperatures in the] low-20s especially in the west. A good weekend for the vast majority of the UK.

“Areas further east have been seeing more prolonged cloud, generally in the mid or low teens and that’s going to continue for the eastern areas.

“As we move towards next weekend there’s a signal for temperatures possibly getting towards the mid-20s. It’s not anything we’d call a heatwave, but there’s some signals for later next week and into next weekend for higher temperatures, particularly in the south.

“The high pressure will be in place for the foreseeable future.

People buying ice cream from an ice cream van near St James’s Park, London
People buying ice cream from an ice cream van near St James’s Park, London, during the warm  weather (Yui Mok/PA)

“There’s a chance of some lighter showers for parts of Northern Ireland and perhaps Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be very isolated.

“As we move into next weekend, although the temperature is looking to increase in the south, that does increase the chance of some isolated showers popping up.

“It is western areas that are looking likely to have the longer sunny periods, parts of Wales as well as the south-west of England, but for the vast majority it will be feeling very pleasant with sunshine.

“It will be slightly warmer than average but not beyond what we’d normally see.”

The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday. Mr Dixon said there is a chance next week’s temperature could be higher.

He added: “It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that it could top the hottest day.”

