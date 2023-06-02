Ireland wants to see justice for murdered peacekeeper in Lebanon – Tanaiste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ireland wants to see justice for murdered peacekeeper in Lebanon – Tanaiste

By Press Association
Private Sean Rooney of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, the Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon (Defence Forces/PA)
Private Sean Rooney of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, the Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon (Defence Forces/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has stressed it is very important that justice is done following the killing of a peace keeping soldier in Lebanon.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin was speaking after it emerged that a five men have been charged over the death of Private Sean Rooney, 24, in December.

The men were charged by Lebanon’s military tribunal on Thursday.

A senior judicial official said all five are linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The charges come after a six-month investigation into an attack on a UN peacekeeping convoy near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

The shooting resulted in the death of Private Rooney of Newtowncunningham, Ireland, and serious wounding of Trooper Shane Kearney, 22.

Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh in Co Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland and is recovering from his injuries.

Speaking in Dublin on Friday, Mr Martin said he did not want to comment on the specifics of the case but emphasised that his government wants to see justice.

“It is very very important that justice is done here for the Rooney family and for all his colleagues,” he said.

“I think of the family on this occasion, it’s not easy for them to hear the news breaking in respect of the progress of the investigation. We do welcome progress in relation to the investigation.

“We have said and we have spoken to the Lebanese authorities, we want justice done here because peace keeping is the most noble thing a person can do in life and our peacekeepers represent our country exceptionally well overseas and in Lebanon for many many years. That is why it’s so important that there’s no toleration for what happened to Sean Rooney and his colleagues and that justice is met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]