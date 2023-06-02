Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News

Original Belfast Agreement completes 800-mile tour across Northern Ireland

By Press Association
The original UK copy of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement (Public Record Office of Northern Ireland/PA)
The original UK copy of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement (Public Record Office of Northern Ireland/PA)

An original copy of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement has completed an 800 mile-tour across Northern Ireland.

The UK government’s copy of the 1998 accord is signed by then prime minister Tony Blair, then taoiseach Bertie Ahern, late secretary of state for Northern Ireland Mo Mowlam and then Irish minister for foreign affairs David Andrews.

It was provided on loan from The National Archives in London to the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement.

Making its first public appearance in Northern Ireland since the signing of the deal, the document has been shown at Queen’s University Belfast, Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Enniskillen Castle Museums, Omagh Library, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge, Londonderry Central Library, Craigavon Civic Centre and Bangor City Hall.

It will now go on display at Hillsborough Castle until September.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, said it is important that current and future generations are aware of the significance of the agreement.

“It is fantastic that the original Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since its historic signing 25 years ago, and that the public has had the opportunity to see the document across various locations in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement was an incredible achievement, helping to lay the foundation of a more prosperous Northern Ireland that we see today.

“It’s important that current and future generations are aware of its significance in helping to create a more peaceful society in Northern Ireland.”

