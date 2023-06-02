Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Italy border police ‘under investigation over shipwreck that killed 94 migrants’

By Press Association
Part of the wreckage of the capsized boat washed ashore at a beach near Cutro (Paolo Santalucia/AP)
Part of the wreckage of the capsized boat washed ashore at a beach near Cutro (Paolo Santalucia/AP)

Three members of Italy’s border police force are under investigation for a suspected role in a shipwreck off the country’s southern coast this year that killed more than 90 migrants, Italian news outlets reported on Friday.

Quoting from a search warrant issued by prosecutors, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said investigators cited “significant anomalies” in the activity log for a motorboat Italian border police used in an abandoned search for the overcrowded migrant vessel.

A surveillance aircraft operated by EU border and coast guard agency Frontex first spotted the old wooden boat in the Ionian Sea on the night of February 25.

The agency indicated to Italian authorities that no life vests were visible but the boat, which human smugglers had launched in Turkey, showed no signs of distress.

Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, or financial police, which also has a border and customs role, sent two patrols to “intercept the vessel”.

Not long after the search was called off due to bad weather, the migrant vessel broke apart after hitting a sandbank in Calabria, the “toe” of the Italian peninsula.

Some 80 people survived.

The known death toll was put at 94 after bodies were recovered in the sea or washed up on beaches, some of them weeks later.

An undetermined number of migrants were believed to be missing.

Further quoting from the seven-page search warrant request, Corriere della Sera said prosecutors noted that some of the log entries were not written when the patrol boats were conducting a search, but hours later.

By then the shipwreck, with its deadly consequences, was headline news.

According to Italian news reports, the three border police personnel are being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter, wrongdoing related to official documentation and causing a shipwreck.

It was not clear if they took part in the search or were in port giving orders.

Besides the border police members, three other people are being investigated, news channel Sky TG24 and other Italian media reported.

Corriere della Sera said the search warrant order blanked out the names of the other three.

Friday was a national holiday in Italy, and prosecutors’ offices were closed.

Two border police boats conducted an initial search for the vessel filled with migrants but they returned to port in the predawn hours of February 26, because of adverse sea conditions, authorities said at the time.

Calabria prosecutors, investigating the three border police members, said that one of the patrol boats, a motorboat identified as V5006, was actually at the port in Crotone, Calabria, at times the log indicated it was at sea searching for the migrant vessel, Corriere della Sera said.

An Italian coast guard vessel, better equipped and constructed to search for boats in distress in rough waters, eventually set out, but by then emergency calls started coming.

By the time the coast guard reached the scene, the migrant boat was already wrecked, bodies were in the sea and dozens of survivors were trying to swim to shore.

The Italian investigation has also led to the arrest of four men suspected of being the smugglers and who were among the survivors.

The last of the four was taken into custody after making his way to Austria, which turned him over to Italian authorities in late April.

