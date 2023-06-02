Erik ten Hag says ending City’s treble charge is no extra motivation for United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Erik ten Hag says ending City’s treble charge is no extra motivation for United

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag has no extra motivation to beat Manchester City (PA)
Erik ten Hag has no extra motivation to beat Manchester City (PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the chance to stop Manchester City’s treble charge provides no extra motivation heading into the FA Cup final.

The eyes of the footballing world will be on Wembley on Saturday afternoon for the first-ever all-Manchester cup final.

United head to the capital looking to end a promising first season under Ten Hag by winning both domestic cups in the same campaign for the first time.

Neighbours City already have the Premier League title under their belt and are looking to lift the FA Cup a week before heading to Istanbul to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Lifting both of those trophies would see Pep Guardiola’s men join Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble heroes as the only English sides to achieve the feat – something United supporters are desperate to stop.

“I know what is the thinking from the fans,” Ten Hag said. “But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies.

“So, on Saturday we have an opportunity to win a trophy and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.

“If it’s important for the fans then it’s important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup.”

Asked why he would not use the chance to extinguish City’s treble hopes as extra motivation at Wembley, Ten Hag said: “Because it is not necessary.

FA Cup Final 2023 Package
Erik ten Hag has already led United to the Carabao Cup (PA)

“That will not give more motivation to the team because their motivation is already enough. That can’t be more.

“They want to win the cup and they have an opportunity. They want to set a crown on the season, so what do you need more? What is more motivation?”

This will be the Manchester clubs’ third meeting of the season, with City winning 6-3 in October before United triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United got the better of City when the teams met at Old Trafford in January (PA)

Those were the first times that Ten Hag and Guardiola have faced each other in management but their relationship goes back a decade.

The Dutchman spent two years as Bayern Munich II head coach as the now City boss coached the perennial Bundesliga champions’ senior side.

Asked what makes Guardiola so special, Ten Hag said: “Oh, I don’t tell! It’s obvious we have seen what he is doing, he’s doing a brilliant job.

“What he can do is he can construct not only winning teams but also winning in a very attractive way, so that is why I think we all admire him so.”

Manchester United v Chelsea – Premier League – Old Trafford
Antony is not expected to be fit for the FA Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag says winger Antony is expected to miss the final and United confirmed earlier this week Anthony Martial would be absent due to a muscular tear.

The 27-year-old’s future is unclear after an injury-hit season but it appears the recovery time from this issue may hamper any chances of moving him on.

“It’s going to be a long one but how long we don’t know,” Ten Hag said. “We have to do more assessment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]