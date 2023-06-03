Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
What the papers say – June 3

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Phillip Schofield saga continues to make front pages alongside a variety of topics that feature in newspapers across the UK on Saturday.

The Sun continues with their coverage of Phillip Schofield, reporting the former ITV This Morning host is “afraid to leave home”.

The Daily Mirror stays on the Schofield story with their front page showing an image of Alison Hammond in tears on This Morning while speaking about Phillip Schofield.

The Daily Mail says rail strikes have already cost the industry £5 billion as strikes on Saturday are set to disrupt the Epsom and FA Cup final.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers had a secret unit to try and curb criticism of lockdowns during the pandemic.

The front of FT Weekend reveals the CIA boss made a trip to China last month for talks with officials.

The Times says a British trial has found a simple blood test could detect more than 50 forms of cancer and save thousands of lives.

The Guardian also leads with a positive health story saying there is a “game-changing” drug that could increase the chance of survival for people with breast cancer.

i Weekend leads with a poll that shows the majority of people surveyed blame Brexit for higher food prices .

The Daily Express says banks have increased savings rates and that the rates could continue to rise.

And the Daily Star puts a spotlight on the 13% of people who put tea and coffee in their cereal, labelling them “sickos”.

