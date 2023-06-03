Two arrested after woman in her 70s dies in dog attack in Warwickshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman in her 70s has died after a dog attack in Bedworth.

Warwickshire Police said the incident took place on Kathleen Avenue at about 3.50pm on Friday.

The force said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

There is no ongoing risk to the wider community as officers contained and seized the animal to a secure facility.

A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The woman is currently in hospital and being treated for an injury sustained by the dog.

Police said the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Superintendent Sutherland Lane said: “This was a tragic isolated incident and a full investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

“Thankfully, dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our inquiries.

“Please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report this to police via the website www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting incident number 250 of June 2.