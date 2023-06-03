Republican hopefuls make pitches to voters in Iowa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Republican hopefuls make pitches to voters in Iowa

By Press Association
Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence have been campaigning in Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/Joseph Cress/AP)
Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence have been campaigning in Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/Joseph Cress/AP)

Eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence’s case, hop on a motorcycle.

The former vice president and Florida governor, Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by US Senator Joni Ernst.

Her annual political event, the Roast and Ride, a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride, kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.

Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump is the frontunner for the Republican nomination (Charlie Neibergall?AP)

Former president Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, was notably absent after spending two days in the state this past week. He has largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his 2024 rivals.

Mr DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, and three young children in tow, chatted with voters, gave out autographs and signed the Bible of a man who thanked Mr DeSantis for “standing up to Disney”.

Mr DeSantis just wrapped up his first week as an official candidate with a blitz of campaign stops across three early-voting states.

Casey DeSantis wore a black leather jacket in 86-degree weather with the words Where Woke Goes To Die and an outline of Florida on the back.

It brought to mind comparisons to first lady Melania Trump, who famously sent a back-of-the-jacket message of her own in 2018 with a green-hooded jacket that read “ I really don’t care do u ” as she departed the White House for a trip to visit migrant children in Texas.

Mr Pence was the only White House hopeful who participated in a morning motorcycle ride for charity that is a staple of Ms Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride event.

He wore jeans, boots and a leather vest with patches that said “Indiana” and messages supportive of the military.

The former Indiana governor, who has made frequent trips to Iowa over the past year, is expected to launch his long-anticipated campaign at an event in Des Moines on Wednesday.

“I’ll be back a little later next week,” Mr Pence teased the crowd when he spoke later at the rally. “I don’t have anything to announce today.”

Earlier in the morning, before setting out on their motorcycle ride, Mr Pence, standing with Ms Ernst in the back of a pickup truck, again hinted at his looming candidacy.

The White House (Niall Carson/PA)
The White House (Niall Carson/PA)

“One of the reporters just asked me if we’re showing up more in Iowa, what our lane would be.

“I said I’m more worried about the lane we’re going to be staying in today,” Mr Pence joked.

The former vice president, wearing a white motorcycle helmet and a big grin, then rode off on a cobalt blue Harley Davidson.

The group rode to the fairgrounds, where candidates gave speeches and chatted with barbecue-eating voters.

Other candidates speaking at the event included former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

The event had the feel of a large political fair, with about 1,000 people gathered to listen to the presidential prospects speaking in front of bales of hay in a building at the fairgrounds.

Many of the campaigns set up tables full of stickers, T-shirts and drink can coollers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]