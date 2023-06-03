King gives up his Welsh home on edge of Brecon Beacons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King gives up his Welsh home on edge of Brecon Beacons

By Press Association
King Charles III during his visit to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, to meet representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023.
King Charles III during his visit to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, to meet representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023.

The King is giving up his home in Wales on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.

Llwynywermod, near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, was bought for £1.2 million by the Duchy of Cornwall estate on behalf of the then prince in March 2007 after he spent 40 years searching for the right place.

The former coach house and farm buildings are at the centre of 192 acres of idyllic rolling countryside.

Royal visit to Wales
The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arriving for a drinks reception for members of the neighbouring community at their Welsh home (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Telegraph said that since the Duchy of Cornwall was passed to Prince William, the King has been paying rent on Llwynywermod.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King gave notice to the Duchy earlier this year that he would be giving up the lease which is due to expire later in the summer.

The Telegraph quoted royal sources who said the King remained “passionate” about Wales, but had decided to give up the property because it was “unlikely” he would be able to use it in the same way as before.

The original owner, William Williams in the 13th or 14th century, was related to Anne Boleyn.

The old house and the disintegrating concrete and corrugated iron farm buildings, where there was also an abandoned slurry pit, were restored by Welsh craftsmen using traditional methods and local materials.

Charles also planted climbers including Albertine roses, jasmine and honeysuckle up the walls.

Six of the English field maples which formed the avenue of trees at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding were later rehomed at the Welsh retreat.

The idea was Charles’s, and with William and Kate’s approval he set them in the soil at the front of the house, along a rustic wooden fence.

Clarence House tweeted in 2013: “The trees from the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey are thriving at Llwynywermod.”

The prince has spoken of the “enduring landscape of Wales” and how “its mountains, patchworked fields and woods; its coastline, castles, villages and market towns” play a vital role in attracting visitors.

He told Visit Wales: “It certainly cast its spell on me a long time ago.”

William inherited a £23 million-a-year income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

As heir to the throne, the prince is entitled to the annual surplus generated by the Duchy’s vast portfolio of land, buildings and financial investments.

He has also taken charge of overseeing the management of the estate.

In 2021-2022, the annual Duchy income came to £23 million for Charles, then the Prince of Wales and now King.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]