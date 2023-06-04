What the papers say – June 4

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tax cuts and Holly Willoughby were the main stories featuring across the front pages in Britain on Sunday.

The Sun reveals Holly Willoughby will make an emotional statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning on Monday.

On tomorrow's front page: Holly Willoughby will deliver an emotional statement about the Phillip Schofield scandal on her first day back on This Morning on Monday.https://t.co/lMvXRQ3i3b pic.twitter.com/OgfuZQXjWF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 3, 2023

The Sunday Mirror says Holly Willoughby is in talks with the BBC.

The Sunday Telegraph writes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants a tax cut before the next election.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: PM wants 2p tax cut before the election#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/FhU2nhQ85e — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2023

The Sunday Express also leads with tax cuts, reporting tax cuts in autumn will “heal Britain”.

The Mail on Sunday say Labour was accused of declaring “class war” on Britain with plans to cut public services in affluent areas.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Labour’s class war on Middle Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5CAMcPppQD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 3, 2023

The Observer relays a message from a leading scientist who labelled Mr Sunak’s “eat out to help out” scheme as “stupid”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday say scientists warn AI could wipe humanity out with a virus.