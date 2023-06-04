Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man charged with murder after missing woman found dead

By Press Association
Emily Sanderson was found dead in a property in Crofton Avenue in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield last Tuesday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)
Emily Sanderson was found dead in a property in Crofton Avenue in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield last Tuesday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of Emily Sanderson in Sheffield, police said.

The body of the 48-year-old was found at an address in the Hillsborough area of the city last Tuesday.

Mark Nicholls, 43, was arrested was by South Yorkshire Police on Friday and charged with murder on Saturday.

The force said in a statement on Sunday: “Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, has been remanded in custody and will appear before court tomorrow (Monday).

“Emily’s body was discovered inside a property on Crofton Avenue at around midday on Tuesday 30 May. A forensic post-mortem examination determined she died of head injuries.”

“A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday 31 May on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said on Friday that Ms Sanderson was reported missing on Thursday May 25 after she had not been seen or heard from since Friday May 19.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as inquiries continue in Crofton Avenue, where a cordon remained in place on Friday, guarded by officers.

Ms Bowell said: “The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily’s body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination.

“This is necessary to gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened.

“Emily was reported missing to police on Thursday May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday.

“Emily’s family and friends are understandably devastated by her death.

“I’d reiterate her family’s desire for privacy as they grieve their tragic loss.”

Nicholls will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

