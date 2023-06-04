Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Woman stabbed to death was ‘rock’ of the family and loved helping people

By Press Association
Greater Manchester Police named Michelle Hodgkinson as the victim of a stabbing on Edge Lane in Droylsden, Greater Manchester on Friday (PA)
Greater Manchester Police named Michelle Hodgkinson as the victim of a stabbing on Edge Lane in Droylsden, Greater Manchester on Friday (PA)

The family of a 51-year-old woman stabbed to death have spoken of their “utter shock” at the attack and how “horrific” her final moments were.

Greater Manchester Police said Michelle Hodgkinson, described by family as “our biggest cheerleader” and “our rock”, was the victim of the attack on Edge Lane in Droylsden on Friday.

Ms Hodgkinson was walking along Edge Lane in the afternoon when she was attacked by a male and stabbed.

Police said she died at the scene.

In a statement, Ms Hodgkinson’s family said: “Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were.

“Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna.

“It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her. She loved helping people in her community and was known for volunteering as an appropriate adult, her charity work and loved creating hampers to make people smile.

“She would be there for anyone and the day she was taken from us, she was doing just that – walking to meet her mum to take her shopping and to go for a coffee.

“Our family and friends are heartbroken. In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same. We will support each other, and we thank and appreciate the love and support shown by our family and friends.

“Please hold your loved ones close, tell them you love them and make memories.

“Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Our biggest cheerleader, our confidante, our rock – she will never be forgotten.

“We love you to the moon and back! We’ll do everything we can to get justice. Love you forever and always!”

Police said reports came in at about 12pm on Friday that a woman had been stabbed on Edge Lane.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

