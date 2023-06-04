Wildfire in Canada contained while another burning out of control

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia is now contained, while a second wildfire remains out of control, officials said on Sunday.

Nova Scotia’s natural resources department said the Tantallon fire northwest of Halifax is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out.

The blaze broke out a week ago, forcing 16,000 people from their suburban homes and destroying some 200 structures, including 151 homes.

But in Shelburne County in southwest Nova Scotia the largest in the province’s history continues to burn out of control.

The blaze covered 97 square miles (50 square kilometres) as of Sunday morning and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.

Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.

Fighting the wildfires in the province has been helped by long-awaited rains.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the total number of active wildfires declined from 10 in the morning to five by mid-afternoon.