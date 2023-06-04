Body of woman pulled from sea off Saltburn beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a female has been pulled from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services, including two lifeboats and an air ambulance, scrambled to the beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm on Sunday.

We attended #Saltburn beach earlier where very sadly the body of a female was recovered from the sea. Formal identification is to take place, and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased person at this very difficult time. Enquiries are on-going. pic.twitter.com/eQiXqpjcYD — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) June 4, 2023

Cleveland Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was recovered and her family have been notified.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to 999 at 13:35 to reports of a body recovered from the water.

“The coastguard attended the scene and we dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, and the air ambulance.”