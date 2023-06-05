Pardon for woman who spent 20 years in prison for killing four children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pardon for woman who spent 20 years in prison for killing four children

By Press Association
Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry in May 2019 (Joel Carrett/AAP/AP)
Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry in May 2019 (Joel Carrett/AAP/AP)

A woman has been pardoned and released from prison after serving 20 years in Australia for the death of her four children.

Kathleen Folbigg, 55, was released from prison in Grafton, New South Wales on Monday after receiving an unconditional pardon from Governor Margaret Beazley on the advice of the state’s attorney general.

The pardon follows fresh scientific evidence her four children died from natural causes as she had insisted.

A final report from the second inquiry into her guilt could recommend the state Court of Appeals quash her convictions.

New South Wales attorney general Michael Daley said: “There is a reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt of the manslaughter of her child Caleb, the infliction of grievous bodily harm on her child Patrick and the murder of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura.

“I have reached a view that there is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms Folbigg of those offences.”

Ms Folbigg had been serving a 30-year sentence that was to expire in 2033.

She would have become eligible for parole in 2028.

The children died separately over a decade aged between 19 days and 19 months.

Caleb was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a jury determined to be the lesser crime of manslaughter. Her second child Patrick was eight months old when he died in 1991.

Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months and in 1999, her fourth child Laura died at 19 months.

Australia Dead Children
New South Wales attorney general Michael Daley (Joel Carrett/AAP/AP)

Evidence discovered in 2018 that both daughters carried a rare CALM2 genetic variant which was one of the reasons a second inquiry into her guilt was called.

In April, prosecutors acknowledged there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.

Lawyer Sophie Callan said expert evidence in the fields of cardiology and genetics indicated that the CALM2-G114R genetic variant “is a reasonably possible cause” of the daughters’ sudden deaths.

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was also a “reasonably possible cause” of Laura’s death, she said, adding there was “persuasive expert evidence that as a matter of reasonable possibility, an underlying neurogenetic disorder” caused Patrick’s sudden death.

Prosecutors had told the jury at her trial the similarities among the deaths made coincidence an unlikely explanation.

She was the only one at home or awake when the young children died and prosecutors told the jury her diaries contained admissions of guilt.

Her former husband, Craig Folbigg, said in submissions to the inquiry that the implausibility that four children in one family would die of natural causes before the age of two was compelling grounds to continue treating the diary entries as admissions of his former wife’s guilt.

But her lawyer said Ms Folbigg had been suffering a major depressive disorder and “maternal grief” when she made the entries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]