Mother arrested over killing of three young girls in Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother arrested over killing of three young girls in Hong Kong

By Press Association
Police officers walk into an apartment where three children were killed (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Police officers walk into an apartment where three children were killed (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Hong Kong police have arrested a woman accused of killing her three young daughters in a case that has shocked residents of the city where violent crime is rare.

The three girls, aged two, four and five, were unresponsive when officers arrived at their apartment after receiving a call from the woman, who told police that they had been killed by her husband.

Police Superintendent Alan Chung said the woman and her husband had been separated for about a year, and they believe the woman was guilty of the killings.

The children were declared dead at a hospital.

Hong Kong Children Killed
Police officers stand outside an apartment where three children were killed in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Mr Chung said no wounds were found on their bodies and no sharp objects or drugs were found at the scene. He said a bloodstained pillow was found and it was possible it was used to smother the children.

An investigation indicated that the case was linked to family relationship problems, Mr Chung said.

“This is a very serious family violence case,” he said.

The woman and the girls lived in a small apartment in Sham Shui Po, one of the poorest districts in the financial hub, Mr Chung said.

The woman appeared normal when police arrived at the apartment and there was no evidence that she had a bad relationship with the girls, he added.

Monday’s case was the second in three days involving killings that have shocked many Hong Kong residents.

Last Friday, a man fatally stabbed two women at a shopping mall in an apparently random attack. An initial investigation found no evidence of any relationship between the suspect and the victims, police said.

A local court on Monday ordered a psychiatric examination for the suspect, according to the South China Morning Post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]