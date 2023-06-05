Zoo’s oldest chimp reaches grand old age of 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zoo’s oldest chimp reaches grand old age of 50

By Press Association
Koko the chimpanzee has celebrated reaching the milestone age of 50 (Will Amlot/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
Koko the chimpanzee has celebrated reaching the milestone age of 50 (Will Amlot/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

One of Britain’s oldest chimpanzees has celebrated her 50th birthday.

Koko, who resides at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, reached the milestone on Sunday, outliving a chimpanzee’s average life expectancy by more than 10 years.

Chimpanzees in captivity generally live to around 33 years of age, but they have been known to survive long into their 60s.

Koko was born at Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands in 1973 and moved to London Zoo when she was nine before being transferred to Whipsnade in 2006.

She made headlines in 2007 when she and a fellow chimpanzee briefly escaped from their enclosure.

Koko the chimpanzee turns 50
Whipsnade Zoo’s oldest mammal marked her half-century on Sunday (Will Amlot/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Koko was recaptured and led back to the enclosure, but her fellow escapee, Johnnie, was shot dead due to the threat he posed to members of the public.

Whipsnade Zoo primate keeper Grant Timberlake said: “Koko might have just turned 50 but she’s still in brilliant health, thanks to the dedicated care of our zookeepers and veterinary team.

“Particularly when she sees her favourite food, it’s like she’s 20 years young again – climbing and swinging as fast as she can through the trees to reach it.”

Although Koko suffers from mild arthritis in her hands, this is soothed by low level laser treatments which keep her “pain-free and fully mobile”.

Mr Timberlake added: “Koko herself has voluntarily contributed to several important conservation projects for her species, helping to improve and protect the health of chimpanzees around the world.”

Vets have carried out ultrasound examinations on her heart, in order to understand more fully the issue of cardiovascular disease in great apes.

Koko the chimpanzee turns 50
Koko has outlived the average chimp by more than a decade (Will Amlot/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Koko’s milestone makes her one of the oldest chimpanzees in Europe.

The current living record holder for Europe, called Coco, celebrated her 58th birthday at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire in April.

The oldest chimpanzee on record was Little Mama, who was thought to be in her late 70s when she died at a safari park in Florida in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]