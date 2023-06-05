Death of newborn being investigated as possible manslaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Death of newborn being investigated as possible manslaughter

By Press Association
The death of a newborn baby at a Manchester hospital is being investigated as possible gross negligence manslaughter (Russell Hart/Alamy/PA)
The death of a newborn baby at a Manchester hospital is being investigated as possible gross negligence manslaughter (Russell Hart/Alamy/PA)

The death of a newborn baby at a Manchester hospital is being investigated as possible gross negligence manslaughter.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday that their major incident team is looking into the death of Polly Lindop, who died within 24 hours of being born at St Mary’s Hospital on March 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis said: “First, I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them.

“Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation.

“A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers and no arrests have been made at this time.

“The hospital trust has been fully co-operative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed.

“The investigation into Polly’s death is ongoing and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

The baby’s parents paid tribute to her and thanked police in a statement issued through the force.

They said: “As Polly’s parents we would like to thank everyone at GMP for their continual efforts every day in gaining us answers.

“Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day. Sleep tight my darling.”

A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: “GMP are investigating an incident that happened in March 2023.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and we are co-operating fully with the police investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]