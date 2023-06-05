Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News UK & World

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby son Ernest

By Press Association
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank (HRH Princess Eugenie/PA)
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank (HRH Princess Eugenie/PA)

A delighted Princess Eugenie has given birth to a son and named her baby boy Ernest, she has announced.

The late Queen’s granddaughter, 33, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, welcomed their second child, who weighed 7lb 1oz, nearly a week ago on May 30.

Their eldest son, two-year-old August, is “loving being a big brother already”, the princess said.

Eugenie posted on her Instagram account: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

August with his baby brother (HRH Princess Eugenie/PA)

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Eugenie shared a sweet picture of Ernest, wearing a knitted blue and white hat, asleep in a Moses basket, and one of August tenderly stroking his brother’s head.

Ernest’s great-great-great grandfather was King George V who also had Ernest as a middle name – with his full name being George Frederick Ernest Albert.

The baby’s middle name is also a tender tribute to Mr Brooksbank’s father George who died in 2021.

Eugenie’s father-in-law Mr Brooksbank had been ill for some time and had previously been seriously unwell with Covid.

Ronnie is a nod to Sarah, Duchess of York’s father, the former royal polo manager Major Ronald Ferguson who died in 2003 and who was dubbed “the galloping major” following tabloid exposes of his private life – and a title he used for his autobiography.

Princess Eugenie wedding
One of Ernest’s middle names pays tribute to his late grandfather George Brooksbank – pictured on Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding day in 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ernest has arrived in the King’s coronation year, just weeks after the ceremony.

He is the first of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren to be born since her death last September.

The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.

Royalty – Duke and Duchess of York Wedding – Westminster Abbey
The Duchess of York on her wedding day with her father Major Ronald Ferguson (PA)

A heavily pregnant Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the Windsors to witness her uncle Charles’s coronation in Westminster Abbey at the start of May.

Mr Brooksbank was seated next to the Duke of Sussex in the third row.

The princess is close to her cousin Harry, whose biography caused ructions when he laid bare his fraught relationships with the King and the Prince of Wales.

King Charles III coronation
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with the Duke of Sussex at Westminster Abbey after the coronation (Toby Melville/PA)

When she was just weeks away from giving birth, Eugenie joked she would use her baby bump to clear a path through the busy crowds at a Coronation Big Lunch on Chalfont St Giles’s village green in Buckinghamshire during the celebratory weekend.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank had expressed their excitement ahead of becoming a family of four.

The princess posted a photograph of August, in a burgundy winter hat, matching trousers and wellies, embracing her and kissing her bump, to announce her pregnancy in January.

King Charles III coronation
Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (centre) at the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire on May 7 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London on February 9 2021.

He made an appearance at the Platinum Jubilee pageant celebrations last year wearing a Union flag jumper as Eugenie bounced him up and down on her knee in the royal box.