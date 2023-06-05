Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Police want help finding murder suspect, 17, but warn public not to approach him

By Press Association
Jayden Gubetini is wanted for questioning after a teenager was stabbed to death (Thames Valley Police/PA)
A public manhunt has been launched for a 17-year-old murder suspect.

Police have appealed for people’s help finding Jayden Gubetini, who is wanted for questioning after Cameron Bailey, 17, was stabbed to death in Easton Street, High Wycombe, on May 7.

Sightings should be reported to 999, with officers warning the public not to approach Gubetini, from Northolt in London.

Jayden Gubetini
Jayden Gubetini is now the subject of a public manhunt (Thames Valley Police/PA)

He is described as being about 6ft tall, with black afro or plaited hair and brown eyes.

Detective Inspector Stuart May from Thames Valley Police said: “Inquiries have been ongoing to locate Jayden Gubetini in relation to this violent attack but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see Gubetini, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230201483.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

