Police want help finding murder suspect, 17, but warn public not to approach him

A public manhunt has been launched for a 17-year-old murder suspect.

Police have appealed for people’s help finding Jayden Gubetini, who is wanted for questioning after Cameron Bailey, 17, was stabbed to death in Easton Street, High Wycombe, on May 7.

Sightings should be reported to 999, with officers warning the public not to approach Gubetini, from Northolt in London.

Jayden Gubetini is now the subject of a public manhunt (Thames Valley Police/PA)

He is described as being about 6ft tall, with black afro or plaited hair and brown eyes.

Detective Inspector Stuart May from Thames Valley Police said: “Inquiries have been ongoing to locate Jayden Gubetini in relation to this violent attack but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see Gubetini, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230201483.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”