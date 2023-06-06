Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up dam

By Press Association
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a dam in the south of the country, alerting people living along the Dnipro river to evacuate (Iryna Rybakova/AP)
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a dam in the south of the country, alerting people living along the Dnipro river to evacuate.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a dam in the south of the country, alerting people living along the Dnipro river to evacuate.

The interior ministry wrote on messaging app Telegram that the Kakhovka dam had been damaged, calling on people in 10 villages down river and parts of the city of Kherson to leave their homes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called an emergency meeting of the country’s security and defence council according to its secretary Oleksiy Danilov on Twitter.

Ukraine Flooded Reservoir
A police officer patrols an area of Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnipro river (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

In a video posted to Telegram on Tuesday Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror,” and warned that water will reach “critical levels” within five hours.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks and in October, Mr Zelensky predicted Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

Authorities, experts and residents have for months expressed concerns about water flows through — and over — the Kakhovka dam.

In February, water levels were so low many feared a meltdown at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam.

By mid-May, after heavy rains and snow melt, water levels rose beyond normal levels, flooding nearby villages.

Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro river, which runs from its northern border with Belarus to the Black Sea and is crucial for the entire country’s drinking water and power supply.

The Kakhovka dam — the one furthest downstream in the Kherson region — is controlled by Russian forces.

