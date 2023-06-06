Chance to buy landmark Yorkshire crag is ‘genuinely unique opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chance to buy landmark Yorkshire crag is ‘genuinely unique opportunity’

By Press Association
A rock climber on Kilnsey Crag, one of Yorkshire’s ‘Big Three’ limestone rock face, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
A rock climber on Kilnsey Crag, one of Yorkshire’s ‘Big Three’ limestone rock face, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

The sale of one of Yorkshire’s best-known landmarks has been described as “a genuinely unique opportunity”.

Kilnsey Crag is the 170ft-high (52m) limestone cliff which dominates the drive into Upper Wharfedale, in the Yorkshire Dales.

As well as featuring on countless postcards, the crag is a well-known climbing hot-spot and was even painted by JMW Turner in 1816.

Summer weather Aug 13th 2016
Kilnsey Crag is one of the best-known landmarks in the Yorkshire Dales and one of the national park’s Big Three limestone rock faces (Danny Lawson/PA)

About eight hectares (19 acres) of land including the crag has gone up for sale with a guide price of £150,000.

Agents Savills said: “The sale represents a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“The overhanging cliff, formed by the force of the Wharfedale Glacier thousands of years ago, is awe-inspiring and internationally recognised.”

The sale details point out that the cliff and surrounding grassland is teeming with rare flora and fauna and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The agents said: “The sale offers significant amenity, biodiversity, and environmental opportunities.”

The crag has a 40ft overhang which, along with its proximity to the main road through Wharfedale, has made it one of the most challenging and popular rock-climbing locations in the north of England.

It forms one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales, along with Gordale Scar and Malham Cove.

The crag is also the backdrop to the annual Kilnsey Agricultural Show, which happens on the Tuesday after the summer bank holiday.

The show culminates in the British Open Fell Running Association fell race – which includes a descent of “the chimney”, a steep crevice of rock in the crag face.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]