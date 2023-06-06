Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Hong Kong government wants injunction to ban Glory To Hong Kong protest song

By Press Association
Demonstrators sing Glory To Hong Kong at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong in 2019 (Vincent Yu/AP)
Demonstrators sing Glory To Hong Kong at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong in 2019 (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong’s government wants a court order to ban people from broadcasting or distributing the protest song Glory To Hong Kong after it was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at several international sporting events in the past year.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said it has applied for an injunction to prohibit unlawful acts relating to the song, which became an unofficial anthem for the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

It is waiting for court direction and a hearing date to be fixed.

The government said the lyrics of the song contain slogans that have been ruled by the court as “constituting secession” and it is highly likely the song will continue to be widely used – given it has been mistakenly played as Hong Kong’s anthem instead of China’s national anthem, March Of The Volunteers.

Demonstrators hold their phones aloft as they sing Glory To Hong Kong during a rally in 2019
Demonstrators hold their phones aloft as they sing Glory To Hong Kong during a rally in 2019 (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

In 2020, the government outlawed the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” for being secessionist and subversive.

The Glory To Hong Kong lyrics contain parts of the slogan and was therefore widely considered to be banned.

Hong Kong wanted to ban anyone from “broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing in any way” the protest song or any adaptations of it that are substantially similar to the original in melody and lyrics.

In particular, the injunction targets anyone who uses Glory To Hong Kong to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China, such as inciting others to commit secession or sedition, as well as anyone who uses the song to suggest that Hong Kong is independent or to insult the national anthem.

Protesters sing the song
The Glory To Hong Kong lyrics contain parts of the slogan and was therefore widely considered to be banned (Vincent Yu/AP)

The injunction also seeks to restrain those who allow others to commit similar acts.

In a statement attached to the injunction, the government said it “respects and values the rights and freedoms protected by the Basic Law (including freedom of speech), but freedom of speech is not absolute.”

“The application pursues the legitimate aim of safeguarding national security and is necessary, reasonable, legitimate, and consistent with the Bill of Rights,” the statement said.

