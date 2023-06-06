Canada’s euthanasia system should be warning sign to other countries, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Canada’s euthanasia system should be warning sign to other countries, MPs told

By Press Association
MPs on the health and social care committee are holding an inquiry into assisted dying/assisted suicide amid calls from some for a change in the law in the UK (Anthony Devlin/PA)
MPs on the health and social care committee are holding an inquiry into assisted dying/assisted suicide amid calls from some for a change in the law in the UK (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Canada’s legalisation of euthanasia should be a warning sign for other countries considering the move amid reports of people being offered help to die if they do not have adequate access to social support and care, MPs have been told.

The country has a “very aggressive medical delivery system of euthanasia”, a parliamentary committee heard as it listened to experts on the issue.

Concerns were aired that people who lack access to disability services or outpatient psychiatric treatment can be offered euthanasia in what was described as a “very disturbing societal norm”.

A number of experts gave evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee’s assisted dying/assisted suicide inquiry on Tuesday.

Dr Scott Kim, a professor in psychiatry at the University of Michigan and senior investigator at the department of bioethics at the National Institutes of Health in the US, said Canada’s medical assistance in dying (Maid) law is not a last-resort measure.

He told MPs: “The law itself says this doesn’t have to be last resort, which means that a person could genuinely lack access to disability services, to outpatient psychiatric treatment, which is common in Canada. Those people would still qualify. And I think that’s a very disturbing societal norm.”

Canadian Professor Trudo Lemmens said he had been a supporter of initial legislation but it has become a “form of harm reduction”.

He said: “I would confirm that one of the concerns that people like me have who have supported actually the initial legislation is that originally there was a denial of the fact that we had cases of people who were asking for Maid because they lacked adequate support.

“There is now an explicit admission of some of the strong advocates for broader access to Maid that these cases are happening, that they’re a solution to a worse-off situation. So it has been defended even as a form of harm reduction, to offer Maid when people don’t have adequate access to social support and care. So I think that’s a serious concern.”

Prof Lemmens, who is professor and Scholl chairman in health law and policy at the University of Toronto, said: “I would say Canada is a warning sign for countries that contemplate legalising medical assistance in dying or assisted suicide and euthanasia.”

He said the system began in response to “the typical more exceptional cases of suffering where there was a perceived need to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide in a case of a person with a degenerative disease approaching natural death” but expanded to become “the most open-ended system in the world”.

He said euthanasia has in “some way become a first line therapy” which is “accessible largely on demand in very broad circumstances in response to suffering associated with medical illness or disability more broadly”.

Dr Kim agreed with the “warning sign” assessment and praised the MPs for holding a thorough inquiry on the issue for the UK.

He said: “I would say that it’s very impressive the process that you’ve embarked on – this inquiry – which is a very careful, bipartisan, open-ended, evidence-based inquiry.”

But Professor James Downar, from the division of palliative care at the University of Ottawa, said it is a “bit of a misconception”, in response to Dr Kim’s comments on Maid not being a last resort.

Prof Downar said: “I don’t think that Maid has often been taken as a first resort.”

He accepted there are issues around people having access to services, but said the vast majority of people using Maid had access to the relevant services and access is not the main driver for people.

He told the committee: “I would say there definitely are issues of access to services in parts of this country, that is absolutely true.

“I would simply state that what we know of the individuals who are receiving Maid that, you know, 96% received or had good access to disability supports, 98% received or had access to palliative care supports. That’s not just a self-report. That was corroborated by coroners’ reports in Ontario for the first 3,000 cases. I published work on that.

“Again, it’s important to distinguish that, you know, while there are access issues broadly in Canada, in the UK, in the US – this is a very, very true statement – that those access issues very much do not seem like they are driving Maid decisions to any substantial degree at all.

“I’d love to see those numbers be 100% instead of 98. But again, to focus on that as the issue, I think is to miss the point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]