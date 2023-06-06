Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months

By Press Association
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, after summiting Annapurna in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, after summiting Annapurna in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

A Norwegian aiming to be the fastest climber to scale the world’s 14 highest mountains said she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned.

Kristin Harila, on return to Nepal’s capital from the mountains on Tuesday, said she is setting a new target of scaling the peaks in three months, having already climbed eight of them in 40 days.

She is trying to beat the 2019 record set by a male climber, who did it in little more than six months.

Ms Harila, 37, is yet to climb Mount Manaslu in Nepal, which she hopes to do in the next few days, and then the five remaining peaks in Pakistan, including K2, the second highest in the world.

She also reached K2 last year.

“I believe we can do it, if we do Manaslu now and the five in Pakistan, we can do in three months. So yes, three months is possible if we do Manaslu now,” she said.

“We are very happy we have made eight and we are all safe and everyone is good,” she said.

Ms Harila began in April by scaling Mount Shishapangma, followed by other peaks in China as well as Nepal, including Mount Everest.

Her latest one was Mount Annapurna on June 5.

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, left, and her guide Tenjen Sherpa pose for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, left, and her guide Tenjen Sherpa pose for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Her climb of Annapurna came very late in the spring season when most teams had already left the mountains.

“It was very nice but very difficult to climb Annapurna alone. No one was around, it was different. When there is lot of people it is much easier,” she said.

Ms Harila began her attempt in April 2022 with the aim of completing it by September.

But she only managed 12 peaks because Chinese authorities restricted access to foreign climbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The current record is held by Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born British citizen who scaled the 14 highest peaks in 189 days in 2019, beating the previous record of more than seven years set by a South Korean climber.

Mr Purja’s climbs were later made into a popular Netflix documentary, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]