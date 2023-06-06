Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
US Second World War veteran and TikTok star ‘Papa Jake’ attends D-Day events

By Press Association
US veteran Jake Larson poses with a woman for a photograph during a gathering in preparation for the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France (Thomas Padilla/AP)
US veteran Jake Larson poses with a woman for a photograph during a gathering in preparation for the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Second World War veteran Jake Larson, a 100-year-old American best known on social media under the name Papa Jake, enjoyed giving hugs to the many fans he met during his trip to Normandy for D-Day commemorations.

Mr Larson, who has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the American Cemetery marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.

“I got in on the planning of D-Day … I’m just a country boy. Now I’m a star on TikTok,” he told The Associated Press with enthusiasm.

Second World War veteran Jake Larson attends a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
Second World War veteran Jake Larson attends a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Thomas Padilla/AP)

“You can see me all over: ‘Papa Jake.’ I’m a legend! I didn’t plan this, it came about.”

Mr Larson landed on Omaha Beach, where he ran under machine-gun fire and made it to the cliffs without being wounded.

“I’m 100 without an ache or a pain. You can’t fake that,” he said.

On Monday, Mr Larson went to the Pegasus Memorial, a site commemorating a key D-Day operation, when troops had to take control of a strategic bridge.

That is where he met Bill Gladden, a 99-year-old British veteran.

British Second World War veteran Bill Gladden, left, with US veteran Jack M Larson in the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, on Monday
British Second World War veteran Bill Gladden, left, with US veteran Jack Larson at the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, on Monday (Thomas Padilla/AP)

“I want to give you a hug, thank you. I got tears in my eyes. We were meant to meet,” Mr Larson told Mr Gladden, their hands clasped.

He also went on Sunday into a parade alongside other US veterans, using wheelchairs, at Sainte-Mere-Eglise, where thousands of paratroopers jumped not long after midnight on June 6 1944.

At every stop on his Normandy trip, Papa Jake was greeted by people asking for a selfie – in return, he offered a big hug, to their joy.

Several French followers posted comments on his TikTok account to tell of their emotion at seeing him.

Mr Larson was born in Owatonna, Minnesota.

He enlisted in the National Guard in 1938, lying about his age since he was only 15 years old at the time.

US veteran Jake M Larson talks to a girl wearing an American flag around her neck during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France
US veteran Jake Larson talks to a girl wearing an American flag during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, on Sunday (Thomas Padilla/AP)

In January 1942, he was sent overseas and was stationed in Northern Ireland.

He became operations sergeant and assembled the planning books for the invasion of Normandy.

After D-Day, he continued this duty through the Battle of the Bulge.

Mr Larson was in Normandy with a group of more than 40 US veterans who travelled with the Best Defence Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps them visit former battlefields.

