The NHS is ‘failing women’, says women’s health ambassador

The Government’s women’s health tsar has said the NHS is “failing” some women.

Professor Dame Lesley Regan, the women’s health ambassador, said women “do not have a fair deal”.

The professor of obstetrics and gynaecology was appointed last year to “drive system-level changes to close the gender health gap”.

During an interview with presenter Naga Munchetty on her BBC Radio 5 Live show, Dame Lesley set out her vision for women’s health hubs and giving women the ability to refer themselves to specialists for conditions such as adenomyosis.

“I don’t think you need to go to someone to get permission to go and have your crippling menstrual pain sorted out,” Dame Lesley said.

Munchetty has previously disclosed that she had been diagnosed with the womb condition.

Adenomyosis causes the lining of the womb to bury into the muscular wall of the womb leading to symptoms including severe period pain, bloating and heavy periods that can last a long time.

Munchetty asked: “When you hear the stories of women’s experiences, is it fair to say the NHS is failing women at this moment in time?”

Dame Lesley responded: “Yes, I think that’s fair.

“Whether I have an ambassadorial hat on or not, the reason I’m doing this, and I feel so passionate about it, is that I don’t think women have got a fair deal.”

Dame Lesley also said it is “not acceptable” that nhs.uk – operated by the health service in England – does not have a dedicated page on the website about adenomyosis.

NHS Inform, the Scottish version does have a web page on the condition.

Meanwhile, Dame Lesley called for action to make 2023 a “menstrual health awareness year”.

She said: “2022 I think was the year of the menopause, we had documentaries, lots of activity, lots of people were talking about it … I would like to make 2023 menstrual health awareness year.

“(We should) make it just as common to be talking about your period problems and knowing where to get help for your menstrual health.

“Most of the girls and women will have 12 episodes of this a year for 40 years of their lives, and there’s an awful lot of suffering that doesn’t need to necessarily be there.

“This has to become a common talking point. It has to be something that everybody understands.”

Professor Dame Lesley Regan spoke to Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live (Ian West/PA)

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS takes women’s health very seriously and, in line with NICE guidance, we provide a wide range of treatments and support for many conditions, including adenomyosis and we will be working with the Department of Health and Social Care to look at how we can do more through the Women’s Health Strategy.

“Symptoms of adenomyosis include chronic pelvic pain frequently occurring prior to menstruation and accompanied by heavy menstrual bleeding and deep pain during sex – GPs should keep up to date with the latest NICE guidance on this condition so a speedy diagnosis and appropriate treatments can be carried out.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We’re working hard through the first ever Women’s Health Strategy and with Dame Lesley as the government’s Women’s Health Ambassador to improve women’s lives.

“This is delivering results: we’ve reduced the cost of Hormone Replacement Therapy, invested £25 million to accelerate the development of women’s health hubs and are supporting women’s reproductive health in the workplace.

“Our strategy commits to creating a women’s health area on the NHS website and adding additional pages about conditions like adenomyosis. We’re also reducing waiting times and improving patient experience in gynaecology and urogynaecology.”