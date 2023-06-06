Male masturbation may increase chances of having offspring, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Male masturbation may increase chances of having offspring, scientists say

By Press Association
Masturbation is common among animals but is thought to be more prevalent in primates, including chimpanzees, apes and humans (Jacob King/PA)
Masturbation is common among animals but is thought to be more prevalent in primates, including chimpanzees, apes and humans (Jacob King/PA)

Masturbation could increase a male primate’s chances of having offspring, new research has suggested.

Analysis by University College London (UCL) said the act of self-pleasuring may help with successful fertilisation by increasing arousal before sex.

The scientists also said ejaculating after masturbation helps shed low-quality semen, leaving fresh sperm available for mating.

The researchers added it may also reduce the risk of contracting sexually-transmitted infections (STIs).

However, the scientists said the benefits of female masturbation – from an evolutionary perspective – remain less clear.

Lead researcher Dr Matilda Brindle said: “Our findings help shed light on a very common, but little understood, sexual behaviour and represent a significant advance in our understanding of the functions of masturbation.”

Masturbation is common among animals but is thought to be more prevalent in primates, including chimpanzees, apes and humans.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of The Royal Society B, focused on primate animals, both wild and captive.

Dr Brindle and her colleagues gathered information from 246 published academic papers and 150 questionnaires, with the aim to understand when and why masturbation evolved.

They also analysed personal communications from primate experts and zookeepers.

Findings suggest masturbation was most likely present in the common ancestor of humans and all other primates.

The researchers propose a hypothesis that suggests masturbation without ejaculation can increase reproductive success by aiding successful fertilisation.

They also say that ejaculating after masturbation may allow males to get rid of low-quality semen, leaving fresh sperm available for mating.

The team also proposes a second hypothesis which suggests masturbation reduces the chance of contracting an STI after sex.

The researchers said semen from sexual self-gratification can cleanse the urethra – the tube that removes semen and urine from the body, which is also the main site of infection for many STIs.

Dr Brindle said: “The fact that autosexual behaviour may serve an adaptive function, is ubiquitous throughout the primate order and is practised by captive and wild-living members of both sexes demonstrates that masturbation is part of a repertoire of healthy sexual behaviours.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]