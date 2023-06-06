Joe Wicks makes specialised workout video for people with Parkinson’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joe Wicks makes specialised workout video for people with Parkinson’s

By Press Association
Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated work out video for people with Parkinson’s disease (Eloise Parfitt/Guy’s and St Thomas’/PA)
Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated work out video for people with Parkinson’s disease (Eloise Parfitt/Guy’s and St Thomas’/PA)

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated workout video for people with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s symptoms can cause involuntary shaking of parts of the body, slow movement and stiff or inflexible muscles.

However, regular exercise has been shown to have a positive impact on such symptoms.

Wicks has worked with experts at St Thomas’ Hospital in London to help people with the condition exercise at home.

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated work out video for people with Parkinson’s disease (Eloise Parfitt/Guy’s and St Thomas’/PA)

The specialised workout video compromises of 10 different exercises put together by Wicks, known as The Body Coach, who was hailed for hosting daily PE lessons online during lockdown.

“I’m so passionate about making exercise accessible for all people, no matter their ability,” Wicks said.

“Taking part in regular exercise has many benefits not just for your physical health, but also your mental health.

“It was great to come down to St Thomas’ Hospital to hear more about how exercise can help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms and to create this workout video tailored specifically for them.”

Milly Khan, a highly specialist neuro-physiotherapist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NSH Foundation Trust, said: “Physical activity is a really important component of treatment for Parkinson’s and the condition shouldn’t be a barrier to being physically active.

“Having this specially created resource that people can do in the comfort of their own home will make a huge difference to not only the patients I see at St Thomas’, but those across the country.”

– The exercise video for people with Parkinson’s is available free online on The Body Coach YouTube channel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]