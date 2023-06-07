Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Two people killed after shooting at high school graduation ceremony in Virginia

By Press Association
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Two people were killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital, Richmond, police said.

Police also said a 19-year-old, who was in custody following the Tuesday incident, will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

The city’s police chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36. Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

Officers inside the theatre hosting the event heard gunfire around 5.15pm and radioed to police stationed outside, who found multiple victims, interim Richmond Police chief Rick Edwards said.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community. The identities of those in custody and those injured were not immediately released.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who were involved in this to justice. This should not be happening anywhere,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference.

In addition to the seven wounded by gunfire, at least two other people arrived at local hospitals with injuries other than gunshots, Mr Edwards said.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theatre and adjacent to the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were exiting the theatre when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.

“That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building,” Mr Young said.

“It materialised in a stampede,” he said.

Richmond Shooting
Richmond interim chief of police Rick Edwards gives a news briefing about a shooting that happened at the Huguenot High School graduation (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

As he heard the gunshots and then sirens, neighbour John Willard, 69, stepped onto the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment to see what was happening below.

He saw students fleeing in their graduation outfits and parents hugging children.

“There was one poor woman in front of the apartment block next to ours who was wailing and crying,” Mr Willard said, adding that the scene left him deeply saddened.

Edythe Payne was helping her daughter sell flowers outside the theatre to students as they left the ceremony. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting caused a panic on nearby Main Street, which was packed with people at the time.

“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Ms Payne said.

The school district said a different graduation scheduled for later on Tuesday had been cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” and that schools would be closed on Wednesday.

