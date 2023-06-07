National park visitor centres saved after anonymous donor steps in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

National park visitor centres saved after anonymous donor steps in

By Press Association
Four visitor centres in the Peak District National Park have been saved from potential closure thanks to an anonymous donor (Peter Byrne/PA)
Four visitor centres in the Peak District National Park have been saved from potential closure thanks to an anonymous donor (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four visitor centres in a UK national park have been saved from potential closure thanks to an anonymous donor.

The centres in the Peak District National Park could have been shut due to funding pressures but have now been saved, the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) said.

A decision on whether to close the centres was due to be made on July 28, and, while chief executive Phil Mulligan said the donation is “very good news”, he added that “deep-seated financial challenges” remain.

The donor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has now funded the centres in Bakewell, Bamford, Castleford and Edale, all in Derbyshire, so they can become more financially sustainable.

Mr Mulligan said: “This is certainly very good news and I appreciate the relief it will bring to the many colleagues who will have been affected by the proposals for our visitor centres so far.

“Whilst we are incredibly grateful to the donor for their generous offer, allowing us to continue visitor centre operations for up to another three years, our deep-seated financial challenges as an organisation do remain and other colleagues within additional teams may still be impacted in the weeks and months ahead.

“After a decade of real-terms cuts to our core government grant, it is vital that we continue to maintain a spotlight on our affordability and resilience as an authority; but this unexpected support potentially gives us time to explore and develop ways for our visitor centres to become financially sustainable in the future without such additional funding being needed.

“Our donor recognises that visitor centres need to be financially viable and we will need to start work straight away on creating that long-term viability.”

The BBC had previously reported that at least 65 jobs were at risk due to the potential closures. These have now been secured, with employees told on Monday about the donation.

The PDNPA would not disclose how much it costs to run the centres, which welcome around 400,000 people every year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]