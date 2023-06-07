Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery By Press Association June 7 2023, 9.37am Share Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4456768/pope-francis-set-to-undergo-intestinal-surgery/ Copy Link The Pope (AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Pope Francis has gone to hospital for surgery on his intestine. The procedure comes two years after he had 13in of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anaesthesia and would be in hospital for several days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close