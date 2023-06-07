CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure By Press Association June 7 2023, 2.32pm Share CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4458184/cnn-head-chris-licht-out-at-news-network-after-brief-tumultuous-tenure/ Copy Link Chris Licht (Invision/AP, File) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of mis-steps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Mr Zaslav has appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Mr Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political centre. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close